Late bloomer Nick Kroll’s Brief But Spectacular journey through puberty

Nick Kroll:

"Big Mouth" is my animated TV show on Netflix. It is about my journey through puberty with my best friend, Andrew Goldberg. It's based on our childhoods.

Andrew became a writer for "Family Guy," and I became a comedian, and then we came back together 30 years after we met to create this show.

We knew from the beginning that we wanted this to be animated. We felt like we wanted adults to voice the kids. I think I voice over 30 characters on the show.

There is the voice of Nick. This is Nick's voice.

There is the Hormone Monster, who is Maurice.

There's Coach Steve. Hey, what's up everybody? I'm Coach Steve.

There is the Jansen twins. They are two twins.

There's a little Ladybug. And Ladybug will tell you what's what on a daily daily.

And I don't know. There's like 25 more voices.

The tone of the show is very dirty, but I think it is equally weighted with an incredible warmth and sincerity.