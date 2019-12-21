‘Later, but not late:’ Deval Patrick on his presidential bid

Deval Patrick:

Well, I'm sorry that that a debate that was so substantive otherwise had a headline about a wine cave. I don't think I've ever been in a wine cave. But I think it's kind of beside the point. You know, I think many, many Americans agree with me. And I think many of the candidates on the stage that we need a better way to fund our politics and our campaigns, that there's too much money, it is too influential, especially the dark money, and that we need to get this out of our, out of our politics.

But, you know, beyond that, I think that the fact is that if we're going to unite the country, then we need to focus on what the real problems are, the real problems around around climate change, around criminal justice reform, around health care. And the issue when folks talk about millionaires and billionaires is not wealth. It's greed. And we have created a system that enables people to hoard all the better benefits among the few, on the theory, discredited by the way, that it would trickle down to everybody else. And we have to turn that around.

So I regret that headline for a whole host of reasons, but to me it's sort of beside the point. There are bigger issues before us and my campaign is about those bigger, bigger issues and how we make the American dream actually work for everyone, everywhere.