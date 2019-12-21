No clear lead among Democratic candidates in Iowa

Chris Buskirk:

Yeah, I mean, I've got to tell you,Yamiche, this has got to be one of my favorite stories of the entire year. It just sort of tickles me because it demonstrates what a broken institution Congress in general is. And that's not really so much a hit on Democrats or Republicans.

It just as you know, here we are, we're talking about the impeachment of the president of the United States. Democrats been talking about it, you know, basically since the beginning of 2017. They finally passed the articles, but they don't listen to the Senate. And so, you know, what I think about this, I think, you know, this is just sort of degenerated to the point where Congress has become like an artist collective, performing for the relative constituencies and their patrons.

We all know how this ends up. This eventually goes to the Senate, there is going to be a trial, Donald Trump's going to be acquitted, and then we're going to have to talk about the election. And so to the extent that this delay is talking about the actual election that's happening in November, whether anybody likes it or not, I just don't see this how this helps Democrats.

So I would think that Nancy Pelosi would want to get this over to Mitch McConnell and to the Republicans sooner rather than later.