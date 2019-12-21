Julian Castro on what keeps him in the 2020 race

Julian Castro:

Well, I think that's going to continue to happen as the evidence now in the Senate trial continues to be examined and is there for Americans of all different backgrounds to see with their own eyes and hear with their own ears. And so I actually have confidence that as this process continues to move along, because we're only halfway through it.

But as the process continues to move along and people see and hear the evidence that there is going to be more support for removing this president from office. The other thing we have to acknowledge, though, is, you know, we live in a very politically polarized time. And this president has tried to do everything that he can to fan the flames of that division. So it's not surprising that you're going to see numbers like this.

But as people see the evidence and hear the evidence, I believe that you'll see more folks support his removal.