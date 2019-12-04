Legal debate over impeachment accompanied by partisan attacks

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, even though the White House did not have legal representation, what they had was Republicans making their cases and defending the president in ways that the White House supports.

So, first, you had the Republican witness, Jonathan Turley, he was making the case that this is, one, going too quickly, that this is an impeachment hearing that's really just running out of time, and that this should really be taken more cautiously.

He also said that there's no evidence of a quid pro quo, that Democrats haven't proven their case. He also said that bribery should not be something that is discussed here, even though Democrats are making the case.

And he made the case, going back to what Lisa said about the Mueller investigation, he was pointing out that this is a White House and this is an administration that made the Mueller report public. So, as a result, they are forthcoming.

The other thing they note is that lawmakers who are close allies of the president, they were making very, very fiery defenses of the president. We had Matt Gaetz of Florida. We had Jim Jordan of Ohio. And all of them are really making the case that this is all about what Representative Collins said, that this is about tears in Brooklyn.

And they were going back to the 2016 election and referencing the fact that there were people in Hillary Clinton's Brooklyn campaign headquarters who were upset about President Trump winning, and this all goes back to the fact that Democrats really want to unseat and remove a duly elected president.