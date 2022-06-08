Lessons and takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and what lies ahead for both parties

There were intense and expensive contests up and down the ballot and across the country in Tuesday's primary elections as voters hit the polls in seven states. But the recall of a progressive district attorney in San Francisco is now drawing the most attention. Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and Marisa Lagos of KQED in San Francisco join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

