Lewandowski frustrates Democrats with short responses in House Judiciary Committee hearing

Lisa Desjardins:

About the Mueller report specifically, Judy, Democrats were focused on one portion of volume two that we just mentioned.

They wanted to get Corey Lewandowski to talk about that moment that he testified between himself and President Trump where President Trump asked him to direct the attorney general to essentially make sure he couldn't be investigated, to make sure that President Trump himself couldn't be investigated.

But, Judy, I'm not sure that Democrats got the sounds that they wanted out of Corey Lewandowski. He was very dismissive of the Mueller report in general. In fact, he said he never read it.

And for every question he asked, where specifically in the report is that, he soaked up time doing that. And he repeatedly seemed — either refused to answer questions or took a long time answering them. That raised a lot of frustration for Democrats.

They didn't really bring out any information and very little sound from Mr. Lewandowski on that. In fact, it was a circus at the beginning of this hearing. Later, it calmed down.

But here are a few examples of what I'm talking about, Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline, also Representative Pramila Jayapal.

Here, Cicilline is asking why he didn't follow through on the president's order for him to talk to the attorney general.