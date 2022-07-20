Supreme Court decision on Roe sets off alarm bells in the LGBTQ community

Dawn Betts-Green:

I always tell the story, when I was still in school and Tallahassee, probably about 2008-2009, we both had pneumonia. I got out of the hospital, and then she had to go to the emergency room.

And we're sitting in the emergency room talking to a nurse, and she's going to have — my wife's going to have to go into intermediate care, because she was pretty bad off at that point. And she said, who can make decisions for you? And my wife, of course, looks at me and says, Dawn.

And the woman looks at us and says, no, someone who can actually make decisions.

And then we got married legally on our anniversary in 2016. And it has been much less anxiety-ridden. It's not hard to imagine that the 2008-2009 situation in the hospital happening yet again.