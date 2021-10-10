LGBTQ seniors fear discrimination when searching for housing

Hari Sreenivasan:

It's hard enough in this country to find safe secure housing if you're elderly, much harder still if you identify as LGBTQ. Tomorrow is National Coming Out Day, but tonight we have a story about some of the 2.4 million seniors who identify as LGBTQ going back in the closet. It's because many elderly gay and trans people fear mistreatment and abuse when seeking senior housing.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits the denial of housing based race, religion, or sex but there is no federal law that explicitly protects people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano visited one senior housing development in New York City that is making sure their LGBTQ residents are welcome.