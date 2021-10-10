The Taliban face growing problems running Afghanistan as talks begin with the US

Hari Sreenivasan:

Representatives of the U.S. and Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government are restarting talks in Doha, Qatar this weekend. Issues reportedly on the table include terrorist groups operating in the country, evacuations and a growing humanitarian crisis.

I spoke with Saeed Shah, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal who is in Kabul about conditions there six weeks after the last U.S. troops withdrew.

Saeed, right now, it seems the Taliban have already started staking out positions in their conversations with the United States, they're saying that they are not going to work with or help the United States per se in tamping down the IS or Islamic State forces that exist in the country. That was one of the tenets of the deal that the Trump administration struck with the Taliban is to make sure that Afghanistan was no longer a safe haven for terrorists.