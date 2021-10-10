Research on the run: how a Cleveland city planner is mapping his city

Hari Sreenivasan:

Tomorrow, about 20,000 runners will compete in the 125th Boston Marathon. It's the first time that the race is being run since April of 2019. But while the Boston Marathon was on pause during the pandemic, running alone remained a crucial outlet for millions of americans when very little else seemed safe.

In Cleveland, one resident is turning his pandemic running hobby into an ambitious project to get a better understanding of his adopted city.

NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Karla Murthy caught up with him to learn more about "Every Street Cleveland."