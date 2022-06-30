Lithuania’s president on tensions with Russia and the war in Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, they arrived here with a real warning, a concern that their countries could be the next Russian target. That's a product of some of their interactions with Russia recently, but also a product of their history.

Lithuania was occupied by the Soviet Union, then briefly by Nazi Germany, and then the Soviet Union again for five decades, until it became independent in 1991. It joined NATO in 2004. And just in the last week, tensions have increased, because the country is implementing a ban of goods traveling by rail between mainland Russia and the Russian enclave Kaliningrad.

And so I spoke to President Gitanas Nauseda inside the summit this afternoon.

President Nauseda, thank you very much for joining us.

When you arrived here, you said this was the last chance to adopt decisions that will be strong enough to stop Russia. Do you believe the decisions NATO has taken today are adequate?

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania: The decisions the NATO summit took, I think, fully meets our expectations.

We have to understand that the situation is dangerous, the situation is very serious, and we have to take bold, decisive decisions. And I have to say there's a certain satisfaction that it was really historic.