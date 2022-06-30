NATO leaders conclude a key summit in Madrid

Judy Woodruff:

Today, the Russian military withdrew from a key island off Ukraine's coast, easing some of the pressure on Odessa, the country's most important port.

That small victory in the south as the war on the eastern front grinds on came as NATO leaders concluded a key summit in Madrid.

And that's where we find Nick Schifrin again tonight.

So, hello, Nick.

Now that this summit has ended, tell us what the leaders are saying about Ukraine and how they think the summit went.