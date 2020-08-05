Longtime GOP strategist says he’ll ‘work with Democrats’ to defeat Trump

Judy Woodruff:

Stuart Stevens is one of the Republican Party's most successful election campaign strategists. His career spans decades.

And in his revealing new book,"It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump," he admits the GOP has used race as an issue to divide Americans, in order to win elections.

And Stuart Stevens joins us now.

Thank you so much for talking with us.

The book is jarring. I have to say, you write about how the Republican Party, over the last half-century, its hypocrisy, what you call self-delusion, led it naturally to embrace Donald Trump and to embrace what had been its racism.

Explain what you meant.