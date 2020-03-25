Louisiana governor: States are competing against each other for ventilators

Judy Woodruff:

Leaders in the states that are hardest hit with COVID-19 are facing critical choices in the face of limited resources.

As the national death toll now tops 800, Louisiana's Governor John Bel Edwards sounded the alarm today, warning residents about the rapid spread of the coronavirus across his state. It now has the third highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita, with about 1,800 in all.

Louisiana was declared a federal disaster by President Trump yesterday. It now join the ranks of New York, Washington state and California.

I spoke with Governor Edwards moments ago.

Governor Edwards, thank you very much for joining us.

I listened to your news conference this afternoon, where you talked about how rapid the rise of COVID-19 is in Louisiana. What are you dealing with, sir?