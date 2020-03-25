Much of the world stands still, but Congress pushes forward on aid deal

Judy Woodruff:

The United States now has more than 60,000 people infected with the coronavirus. The pandemic has now taken more than 600 lives in this country alone.

Some 300 of those are in New York City, where urgent efforts are under way to cope with a burgeoning public health crisis. But there's also an explosion of cases in Louisiana. And we will talk to Governor John Bel Edwards in a few moments.

All of this as a mammoth economic rescue package awaits approval in the U.S. Senate.

We begin with a report from Amna Nawaz.