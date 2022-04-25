Macron wins re-election as his challenger demonstrates the rise of the French far-right

Malcolm Brabant
Simon Ford-Coron
France's President Emmanuel Macron has promised to unite his divided country after winning re-election for a second five-year term. Macron defeated the extreme right wing candidate Marine Le Pen by a substantial margin even as she still managed to secure almost 42 percent of the vote. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Paris.
