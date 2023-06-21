Major decisions expected from Supreme Court could reshape education and immigration policy

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Ali Schmitz

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

By —

Ian Couzens

Audio

Major decisions expected from the Supreme Court in the coming days could reshape higher education and immigration policy. Geoff Bennett discussed the cases with NewsHour Supreme Court Analyst Marcia Coyle.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Ali Schmitz

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
By —

Ian Couzens

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch