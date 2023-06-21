Supreme Court Justice Alito faces scrutiny over undisclosed luxury trip from GOP donor

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Ian Couzens

Audio

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took an undisclosed trip with billionaire donors, including hedge fund manager Paul Singer who later had business before the court. Coupled with previous reporting on Justice Thomas and megadonor Harlan Crow, it raises more ethical questions regarding the high court. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Josh Kaplan, one of the reporters who broke the story.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Ian Couzens

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch