Supreme Court Justice Alito faces scrutiny over undisclosed luxury trip from GOP donor

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ian Couzens
Ian Couzens
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took an undisclosed trip with billionaire donors, including hedge fund manager Paul Singer who later had business before the court. Coupled with previous reporting on Justice Thomas and megadonor Harlan Crow, it raises more ethical questions regarding the high court. Amna Nawaz discussed the latest with Josh Kaplan, one of the reporters who broke the story.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
