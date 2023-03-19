How #BookTok is giving authors and booksellers a much-needed boost

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Andrew Corkery
Michael Boulter
The publishing world has a new infusion of enthusiasm and energy, thanks to an online community of book lovers on TikTok. Known as #BookTok, it's not just a place for book recommendations and reviews — it's also helping drive book sales. Geoff Bennett reports on this growing phenomenon.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
