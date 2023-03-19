How #BookTok is giving authors and booksellers a much-needed boost

The publishing world has a new infusion of enthusiasm and energy, thanks to an online community of book lovers on TikTok. Known as #BookTok, it's not just a place for book recommendations and reviews — it's also helping drive book sales. Geoff Bennett reports on this growing phenomenon.

