News Wrap: Battle for Bakhmut rages on in streets of ruined Ukrainian city

In our news wrap Thursday, the block-by-block battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine raged on in the streets of the ruined city, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced protesters as anarchists, the death toll from a train disaster in Greece climbed to 57 and a Pennsylvania congressman is calling for the EPA to expand a testing zone around the train derailment site in East Palestine.
