March 20, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

On this edition for Saturday, March 20, after Tuesday’s shooting in Atlanta, public outcry over anti-Asian hate crimes, including input from comedian and actress Margaret Cho, parenting in a pandemic: tips to try at home, and, in our signature segment, after a decade of war, the Syrian refugee crisis intensifies. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.

Segments From This Episode

