On this edition for Saturday, March 20, after Tuesday’s shooting in Atlanta, public outcry over anti-Asian hate crimes, including input from comedian and actress Margaret Cho, parenting in a pandemic: tips to try at home, and, in our signature segment, after a decade of war, the Syrian refugee crisis intensifies. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.
As Lebanese economic crisis worsens, Syrian refugees left with few options9 min
Actress Margaret Cho on why racism is a ‘deep well of shame’ for some Asian Americans9 min
After Atlanta shooting, protesters call for action, protection for Asian Americans3 min
How to handle tantrums, anxiety and other pandemic parenting challenges16 min
