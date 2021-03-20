After Atlanta shooting, protesters call for action, protection for Asian Americans

Laura Fong:

The shooter has been charged with all eight murders, but local law enforcement says the motive is still under investigation, and has not yet ruled out hate crime charges.

The mass shooting comes amidst an increase in the number of reported attacks on Asians in the past year.

A recent analysis of police data found a nearly 150 percent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 major U.S. cities from 2019 to 2020.

New York City had the biggest increase, up from just three incidents in 2019 to 28 last year.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio blamed former President Trump, who has referred to the coronavirus as the "china-virus" and "kung flu."