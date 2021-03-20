As Lebanese economic crisis worsens, Syrian refugees left with few options

Leila Molana-Allen:

So all this she's telling me this used to be a stone wall up to the top and they were forced to knock it all the way down. Now all of this is just wood and tarpaulin. It's plastic and she says it's very cold in the winter and very hot in the summer.

The Lebanese government wants the refugees to go back to Syria, and thousands have. But NGOs have serious concerns over the conditions they'll find there. Some return to find they no longer have houses, their former villages decimated. Others report arbitrary arrests by the state, or forced military conscription.

After their tents were knocked down, some here decided to go back; but Umm Omar had already tried that a few years before after things became too tough in Lebanon. She went back to Qamishli with her daughters for two years, but it was even tougher there. There was no work, and her husband couldn't go back with them because he feared being forced into the army. Eventually they snuck back into Lebanon via a smuggling route.

Despite the instability they face, Syrians have become a part of these communities. They live here, and they die here too. This small, unofficial graveyard in the tribal village of Faour holds the bodies of some 1,000 Syrians. Many of the graves here, paid for by the local Lebanese residents, are just a couple of feet long, holding the bodies of children who died of cold and lack of food in those early, chaotic days of the exodus.

The UN estimates that more than 6.5 million Syrians have fled the country since the conflict began. More than a million came here to Lebanon, and no one knows exactly how many are still here. Many of them have been living here for nearly a decade, but with little chance they'll get more rights or citizenship, they face a choice between the dangerous journey back home, or staying here, living in limbo.

We're just two miles from the border, but for the Syrians buried here, this is the closest they'll ever get to going home.

No one has an exact figure, because in 2015, the Lebanese government told the UN to stop registering refugees. At that point, there were 1.2 million but the government feared if the number went any higher it would spark public uproar and create a volatile political situation in a country of only 4 million Lebanese.

The UN struck a deal; they would stop registering refugees, but could still give them services. But life without that vital document is difficult. They don't have the right to be here, and can't apply for it. Every time they go out, they risk being stopped at one of Lebanon's many checkpoints and arrested. And until recently, it was almost impossible to apply for asylum in another country without being registered.

They kept coming anyway. While there are now 865,000 registered still living in Lebanon, the government estimates the real number is 1.5 million.

And even those who are registered are struggling. In every settlement we went to we met refugees who told us their UN benefits had recently been cut.

This is Mounira's family's registration certificate. They registered seven years ago, and they were getting help. It registers her, her husband, and her four sons, but she says that help stopped.