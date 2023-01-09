U.S. Navy veteran kidnapped, held hostage by Taliban describes experience

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Contractor and U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was kidnapped and held hostage by Taliban forces for over two and a half years. He was released as part of a prisoner swap last September and is now adjusting to freedom and life back in America. Amna Nawaz went to Lombard, Illinois, where he’s staying with family, to sit down with Frerichs for his first television interview since being freed.
Amna Nawaz:
It's been nearly 17 months since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.
When they departed, they left an American behind. Contractor and U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was kidnapped and held hostage by Taliban forces for over two-and-a-half years. He was released as part of a prisoner swap last September, and is now adjusting to freedom and life back in America.
I went to Lombard, Illinois, where he's staying with family to sit down with Mark in his first television interview since being freed.
Mark Frerichs, Former Taliban Hostage:
You just have to be able to totally relax your body. And you just walk off from your toes to your head and just imagine your muscles relaxing from your toes, your ankles, up your shins, your knees. You just talk yourself through your body.
By the time it gets to your head, you can't feel your body, for me, anyway. I can't feel my body. My body is like it's you're sleeping. So you're sleeping, but you're awake. Your brain is totally aware of what's going on in a room. And you can do whatever you want.
(LAUGHTER)
This is how 60-year-old Mark Frerichs says he survived two-and-a-half years held hostage in Afghanistan, busying his mind and body under brutal conditions.
Mark Frerichs:
OK.
He's just marked three months of freedom back in his hometown. And he spoke exclusively to "NewsHour" in his first television interview.
Growing up here in Lombard, Illinois, did you dream about traveling the rest of the world?
Well, I was in the Navy for five years and did a lot traveling. And that kind of got me interested in what's going on in the rest of the world.
These are your from your time in service too, right?
Oh, Yes. Yes, this is just stuff I got. I think I sent this from Afghanistan. And, yes, this is stuff they gave me.
He left the Navy in the mid-1980s, moved back to the Midwest, and became a contractor, building on his love of craftsmanship.
Look at that.
Solid oak, all oak.
Wait. Wait. Wait. You always put a secret compartment into what you build?
(CROSSTALK)
Secret compartment.
Why did you do that?
It's just my trademark when I build stuff.
As opportunities to build arose overseas after 9/11, Mark jumped at the chance, first to Iraq, then to Afghanistan in 2009, where he put his skills to good use.
You were there building things is the simplest way to put it.
Building army garrisons for the ANA, Afghan National Army, which included complete — complete bases with hospitals, dining facilities, maintenance facilities, classroom facilities, office facilities, living quarters.
But you have always liked building things, right?
Yes.
Well, it's fulfilling to me to take nothing and turn it into something.
Life in Afghanistan was a world away from the one he grew up in, the middle son with two sisters, the shy kid who turned to magic as a way to connect with others.
And over 10 years in country, he built a life. Before long, he was relaxed and up to his old tricks.
Good, good, good.
Did you ever think, in your 10 years there, I might get kidnapped?
No.
Well, I mean, you can't not think about it.
Mark says he kept the same driver and security for eight years. But, in January of 2020, as he drove the familiar road from Kabul to Bagram Air Base to check on a construction project, the worst-case scenario.
There's been a horrific accident. You believe your team is dead. You yourself are really badly injured, right? What is the moment that you realize this has gone horribly wrong, I think I'm getting kidnapped?
Well, I was laying in a ditch on the hood of the car, of the SUV. The windshield is completely knocked out. Everyone's standing around. Nobody was helping me.
I'm still thinking, well, maybe there's — maybe there's police or army here or something. Finally, they help me up out of the ditch. So I'm taking, well, these guys are going to help me to the hospital.
What does it feel like in the moment?
I could — I could barely walk. I was like half conscious, half not conscious. So they walked me — just dragged me.
And as they were dragging me, one of them — and these are words that I will never forget. They're probably the worst words I have ever heard in my lifetime: "Taliban good, America no good."
He says that to you?
Yes, as he took my shoes and kicked me in the trunk.
So, that's when I knew for sure.
And they start driving.
How long were you in that trunk? Do you know?
At least two days.
Mark says he thought he was being taken towards the eastern Afghan city of Khost, known as a stronghold of the Taliban-aligned Haqqani group, who U.S. officials believe were holding him.
They bring me to this compound areas. It's still just these four kids. I could tell that they were organizing things on the radio beforehand.
You call them kids. They're just like young men, look like teenagers?
Yes, they were — yes, they were just teenagers.
With guns?
Early 20s. Yes, teenagers with guns.
And that, even if I could get away from these people that, that where am I going to go? But I didn't know what they were going to do. I don't know if they were just going to kill me or what they were going to do with me. So — and they seemed like they didn't know what to do with me. I think I caught them off guard or something.
U.S. officials tell the "NewsHour" they believe Mark may have been surveilled, but that the kidnapping, on the heels of a horrific car crash, was a crime of opportunity.
Mark, for most of your time in captivity, you're kept in what you have described as just a room with a dirt floor.
With very little else.
What do you remember about what it felt like in that room?
Evil. Evil. Cold. Dank — or, actually, dry. It rained a few times, and the roof leaked. There was mice running around. Had a bat fly around for a couple nights. Scorpions.
What did you sleep on every night?
Just the ground, the dirt ground, the hard dirt with a donkey blanket.
What did you eat every day?
Bread and water, mostly, stale bread and dirty water.
Could you move around freely in that room?
No. I was chained up. I had — my wrists were chained and my ankles were chained.
For how long?
Two years straight.
What did they do to you?
Well, basically, physical abuse. Beat with a chain several occasions. Beat with a wire coax cable on several occasions. Kicked in the head more times than I can count.
Just punched in the head more times than I can count, when I'm down on the ground chained up, just open palm, ear, smacks. That was probably the worst.
But, all that time, 32 months, right, 32 months, your mind goes to a lot of different places.
What do you remember thinking about?
Besides meditating, I thought a lot about my childhood.
What did you think about?
A lot of places we visited.
What is our destination? Where we going?
We will go to the pond first.
In a snow-coated Lombard, Mark took me to those childhood spots he would visit in his mind.
Yes, this is where I used to ice-skate when I was a kid. Lombard Lagoon.
Really?
Yes, it's not even a pond. It's a lagoon. It's kind of — it's not very deep. If you fell through the ice, you wouldn't drown.
So, it was safe.
It's a carefree time when you're a child, you know? Maybe a way to distract myself, yes.
Distract himself from his reality, held hostage in remote parts of Afghanistan.
During Mark's isolation in captivity, he had no idea about the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's war in Ukraine, or that his government had brokered a deal to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021, a deal that did not include his release.
And you are watching your country leave. What do you think?
Collateral damage. Do they even know I'm here?
Do they even know I'm here?
As a cruel joke, his captors showed him videos of the U.S. pullout in August of 2021.
Last planes leaving.
The last U.S. planes leaving Afghanistan?
Last U.S. planes leaving.
Despite feeling abandoned by his country, Mark says he never let his fear show.
I handled it like a trooper.
So, you know, the three years, I never broke down and cried, never — came close, but I wasn't going to let them — they may have stole nearly three years in my life, but I wasn't going to let them steal my soul and spirit.
Geoff Bennett:
His response to your question, what did that room feel like, and he says evil, it speaks volumes.
He was released in September of this past year, right?
Just this past year.
What have the last four or five months been like for him?
I mean, just a whole new journey that's unimaginable in so many ways.
I mean, Geoff, what this man endured is so staggering, and his strength and his fortitude are so impressive, right? That — I think even more impressive were the efforts to release him, what his family went through and what he's going through now back at home.
We're going to get into all of that in part two tomorrow.
Can't wait to see it.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
