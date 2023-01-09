U.S. Navy veteran kidnapped, held hostage by Taliban describes experience

Amna Nawaz:

It's been nearly 17 months since the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan.

When they departed, they left an American behind. Contractor and U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs was kidnapped and held hostage by Taliban forces for over two-and-a-half years. He was released as part of a prisoner swap last September, and is now adjusting to freedom and life back in America.

I went to Lombard, Illinois, where he's staying with family to sit down with Mark in his first television interview since being freed.