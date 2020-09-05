Masks, smaller audience: The show goes on as states ease restrictions

Michael Hill:

This past week, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art and he Museum of Modern Art reopened to the public.

It's a positive development for one of the economic sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Brookings Institute, since the pandemic hit, the creative economy has lost 2.7 million jobs—nearly a third of its workforce.

But as restrictions are beginning lift in some places, the arts are also starting to return to life.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano visited one area in western Massachusetts where patrons are experiencing the arts in-person for the first time in almost six months.