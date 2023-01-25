McCarthy locks out leading Democrats from key committees, sparking partisan outrage

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, the first weeks, what happens now really sets the tone, any possible action, and also all of the leadership decisions are being made right now. So it's critical.

And I'm going to start with what's going on with committees, because those are the driving force, sort of the blood that pumps Congress. And, already, we have seen from new Speaker Kevin McCarthy some big decisions. He has kept up his pledge to remove two Democrats from the Intelligence Committee, so already sort of a tone of partisanship, kind of combat and divide.

McCarthy says the reasons he's removed Adam Schiff, the former chairman, is because he claims Schiff lied about intelligence that centers around former President Trump. Schiff says that was the impeachment effort, that he wasn't lying. That was what he knew.

The other one is Representative Eric Swalwell of California. We know that our intelligence agencies say he was targeted by what they see — say was a Chinese spy. There is no evidence that I have seen that he did anything wrong. He reported his contact once he knew there was a problem.

But Mr. McCarthy says that all of these questions are too much for such an important committee as Intelligence. Here's what he told me last night.