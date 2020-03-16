Md. Gov. Larry Hogan says government actions now will decide whether people ‘live or die’

Governor Larry Hogan:

Well, I'm not sure that's exactly the way he said it.

So, I'm chairman of the National Governors Association. We had 48 governors on the call with the president, the vice president, and most of the top federal leaders.

And I think he sort of misspoke when he was talking, and some of my colleagues may have put that out there. He didn't — I'm not sure what he meant to say.

But part of that is true. The governors are taking steps on our own to get our own ventilators. But we also need the federal government to get us as many as they possibly can as quickly as possible.

We did get, here in our state, a load from the stockpiles from the federal government last night. It's not nearly enough. We don't have nearly enough. Neither do any of the other governors.

So, we have got to do both. We got to get as much help as we possibly can from the federal government as quickly as possible. And we made that point very clear, I think, with the president.

But we're also taking actions on our own to try to get the other — these kinds of things from private sector and from other sources, because it's not really — we don't have time to just argue about whose responsibility it is or what we have to get. We just have to get things done, no matter how we get them done.