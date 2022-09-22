Melinda French Gates on her foundation’s ongoing push for global gender equity

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a funder of the PBS NewsHour.
In 2015, the United Nations released 17 global goals to end poverty and hunger, increase economic opportunity and promote gender equity by 2030. To help world leaders get there, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation created and funded the Goalkeepers project. Melinda French Gates joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest on the effort.
Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is the anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
