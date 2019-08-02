What this summer’s record-breaking heat means for global sea level rise

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

The same weather pattern that set records in Europe is now over Greenland, where temperatures are running as much as 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

Greenland is home to one of the biggest ice sheets on Earth, second only in size to Antarctica. And researchers say some 60 percent of it now showing signs of surface melting of at least one millimeter. That doesn't sound like a lot, but that means 10 billion tons of ice is being melted in a single day, sending a torrent of meltwater into the oceans.

To help us understand what's going on here, I'm joined by Ted Scambos. He's the senior research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Ted Scambos, thank you very much for being here.

Can you just give us a sense of how significant this melting is in Greenland right now?