Cuisine inspired by Mexico can be found almost everywhere in the United States. But at chef Gabriela Cámara’s restaurants — on both sides of the border — dishes with fresh, local ingredients put a unique twist on traditional favorites. Jeffrey Brown caught up with Cámara to discuss why she sees food as a powerful social force.

Note: This story was produced before the widespread international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

