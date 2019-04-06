Mexico responds to some of Trump’s demands on migrants

Hari Sreenivasan:

The president spent part of yesterday at theU.S. Mexico border pointing out a rebuilt section of wall completed last fall and claiming it as part of the wall he's been demanding be built since his 2016 campaign. Trump also announced that the U.S. can't accept any asylum seekers or undocumented immigrants at the southern border because, quote: "Our country is full." For more on the president's visit and what's next. Michel Marizco senior editor for public radio station KJZZ's Fronteras desk joins us now via Skype from Tucson, Arizona.

Thanks for being with us.

You know right now we have the president kind of backing off of the 'let's seal the border completely' threat. But what happens each time the president says something like this to the local businesses the residents that actually live along the border?