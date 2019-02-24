Mexico tries new approach to asylum-seekers at the border

Julián Aguilar:

Well the estimated 1,600 or so folks from Central America arrived in Piedras Negras, which is just across the river from Eagle Pass, Texas. They arrived February 4th and they were housed in a factory that the city turned into a makeshift shelter. So they had been waiting there from reports that I saw, all month only between 12 and 15 of those folks were allowed to actually seek asylum in the U.S. and the rest were offered visas by the Mexican government. Some were given visas that lasted a year that were renewable that allows them to travel freely and work there. Other folks were given a 30 day temporary visa to give them more time to get this year long visa.

But you know a lot of folks in Texas praised the government of Piedras Negras and Coahuila for keeping these migrants there for offering an alternative instead of you know rushing the border or trying to breach CBP and seek asylum the way we saw in November. I think everybody remembers what happened in San Ysidro in Tijuana when you know dozens of folks tried to breach the border fence there, the barrier. Compared to that there was a lot of order.

Now there were a lot of upset folks that thought they were going to be able to seek asylum and they were upset that the Mexican government for keeping them there and instead offering them safe haven in Mexico, instead of allowing them to come north but again it was not as chaotic as we saw in November and Mexican and state officials lauded the government for keeping these folks housed there and offering them an alternative even though those folks have probably not ideally what they thought they were going to do.