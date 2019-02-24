On Oscar day, science meets climate change at the movies

Kate Marvel:

So I'm a climate scientist and so far we've watched I would say three climate science related films — 'The Day After Tomorrow,' 'Sharknado' and 'Geostorm' — and all of these are really kind of disaster movies right? There are so many disasters and they're all happening at the same time. But in the real world, climate change is happening, it's happening right now, it's here and it's us but it's not the only thing that people care about. San Francisco, for a little bit, had the worst air quality of any city on the planet. And I think it's starting to hit home that climate change has the ability to reshape our lives in ways that maybe we hadn't really thought about before.