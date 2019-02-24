Louis Armstrong archive brings musician’s influence into the modern era

Megan Thompson:

Born to a poor family in New Orleans in 1901…Armstrong went on to appear in more than 30 movies, record hundreds of albums and perform thousands of shows for crowds around the world. In 1943, he and his wife Lucille moved into this modest house in the working class New York City neighborhood of corona, queens. Today, the home is perfectly preserved as the Louis Armstrong house Museum. After Armstrong died in 1971, a vast amount of materials were found in his home, what organizers call the largest collection of any jazz musician in the world. 60,000 items – much of it created and collected by Armstrong himself – are stored for now about 4 miles away at Queens College. Robert O'Meally, the director of the Columbia University Center for Jazz Studies, says Armstrong knew his legacy wo uld be important.