Michael J. Fox tells story of his career and living with Parkinson’s in new documentary

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Audio

An incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. That’s the focus of Michael J. Fox's new documentary “Still” just released on Apple TV+. In it, he tells the story of his career and his battle with Parkinson's disease in his own words. Amna Nawaz sat down with Fox to discuss the film and his life’s work for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch