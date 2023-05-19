Michael J. Fox tells story of his career and living with Parkinson’s in new documentary

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Leave your feedback
An incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. That’s the focus of Michael J. Fox's new documentary “Still” just released on Apple TV+. In it, he tells the story of his career and his battle with Parkinson's disease in his own words. Amna Nawaz sat down with Fox to discuss the film and his life’s work for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more