Why women with Parkinson’s are misdiagnosed more often than men

Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson

Parkinson’s disease is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the U.S., with nearly 90,000 Americans diagnosed each year. But its symptoms show up differently in women and men, and women are often misdiagnosed or diagnosed late. Dr. Sonia Mathur, a Parkinson's disease advocate and family physician, joins Ali Rogin to discuss.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

