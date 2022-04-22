Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow explains why stood up to a culture war attack

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow:

It is — it's pulling this language from QAnon conspiracies.

It started in the darkest corners of the Internet, this idea that the government is run by a satanist cabal of pedophiles. And we saw what happens, when a gunman opened fire at a pizza parlor in D.C., believing that there were pedophiles there trapping children in the basement, based on this lie.

But now this conspiracy is being pulled out in the open. And it is being used by one of our country's two major political parties as the official policy, the official attack, the — and we have to stop it.

So, why me specifically is, yes, I'm one of the people who walked out of the speech, but, also, I'm not particularly shy about expressing my opinions about these things. I host a livestream every week. And I talked about why I walked out of the invocation.

So I think it was a signal to anybody like me who dares to stand up with the marginalized community that: We're going to paint you as one of them. You're no longer one of us. You are one of them. You are something dark and dirty and evil. And we have to take our identities back.