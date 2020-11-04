Michigan’s secretary of state on the process of counting votes

Jocelyn Benson:

I think, certainly, a lot of our problems were dealt with prior to Election Day with regards to just litigation around ballots — and we saw this in a number of different states — and also the challenges with the Postal Service and the unreliability there.

So we were really focused on making sure every vote got in by 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and that voters who were voting absentee for the first time knew the rules, particularly the importance of signing and validating their identity on the envelope in which the absentee ballot was placed.

And then, on Election Day itself, smooth sailing. There were some efforts to misinformed voters about their rights. We were able to quickly debunk those.

And now, here we are, after the polls closing, tabulating all the votes. The biggest challenge has been misinformation. And we always knew that was going to be the case, that from the minute the polls closed to the we would have that full tabulation of the result, there would be significant efforts to sow seeds of doubt about the integrity of our elections.

But we are here to say that the elections are secure and that the results, once announced, will be a full and accurate reflection of the will of the people.