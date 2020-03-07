Migrants clash with Greek authorities in push to exit Turkey

Lydia Emmanouilidou:

That's correct. I mean, as you know, as you know, Greece and Turkey have a really long history of conflict. And, you know, if you ask someone in Athens, for example, what they think of your average Turk, they would have a very different answer than the people do here, because the people here in the town of Kastanies do because they can very easily cross into Turkey. And what I've heard over and over again from talking to local people is that now that the border is completely shut off even to legal entry, people can't cross. That's hurting the economy on both sides. Businesses are suffering. And also on a more personal level, you know, friendships and relationships are suffering. And so that's one of the things that's really frustrating people here. They feel like they're caught in the middle of this thing that's beyond them, of this battle between Turkey and the EU.