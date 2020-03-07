How women in Iowa are leading farmland conservation efforts

Mark Bittman:

Eells learned that many women farm-owners have no experience farming themselves. They hire tenants to do it – most of them men.

So 1998 Eells co-founded an organization called The Women, Food and Agriculture Network.

She holds meetings with other women landowners in Iowa and across the country, teaching them about land conservation and the role the women could potentially play in making sure their farmer-tenants are implementing sustainable practices.

She's held more than 250 meetings since 2009 – educating more than 3800 female landowners.