Remembering Rosalind P. Walter’s impact on PBS programming

Hari Sreenivasan:

This week, Rosalind P. Walter, one of the most generous and devoted supporters of PBS programming–including the NewsHour and NewsHour Weekend– died at age 95.

Her name has been a constant on the credits of programs like American Masters — which she helped launch, to Great Performances, to Ken and Ric Burns' documentaries and dozens of other programs since the mid 1970s.

Rosalind P. Walter served as a trustee at WNET for more than thirty years and became the station's most generous individual supporter in its history. But most people don't know that Rosalind P. Walter was also the inspiration for a 1942 hit song "Rosie the Riveter" and the posters honoring the women who worked in U.S. factories during World War Two.

In the early years of WWII, Roz worked as a Riveter on the night shift at a long island aircraft plant making the corsair fighter planes.