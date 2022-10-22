Millions of kids are struggling with anxiety. How is it being treated?

Andrew Corkery

Kaisha Young

Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson

A national panel of health experts is recommending for the first time that children ages 8 and up be screened for anxiety — an issue that the pandemic has put a spotlight on. Dr. Lee Beers, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Professor Elana Bernstein of the University of Dayton’s School of Psychology join Geoff Bennett to discuss child mental health care.

