Millions of kids are struggling with anxiety. How is it being treated?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
A national panel of health experts is recommending for the first time that children ages 8 and up be screened for anxiety — an issue that the pandemic has put a spotlight on. Dr. Lee Beers, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Professor Elana Bernstein of the University of Dayton’s School of Psychology join Geoff Bennett to discuss child mental health care.
Watch the Full Episode
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: