What is the significance of Russia attacking Ukraine with Iranian drones?

Geoff Bennett
Investigators are linking Russia's barrage of deadly drone attacks across several Ukrainian cities to an evolving partnership between Russia and Iran. Iranian leaders deny supplying any weapons to Russia, a claim at odds with assessments by U.S. officials. Mason Clark, lead Russian military analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.

@GeoffRBennett
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

