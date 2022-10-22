October 22, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at evacuations in Kherson and widespread blackouts in Ukraine as Russia deploys drones supplied by Iran. Then, how childhood mental health is being treated, following recent recommendations that kids 8 and older should get screened for anxiety. Plus, how one nonprofit is helping children with disabilities learn to ride the waves.

