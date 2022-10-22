Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at evacuations in Kherson and widespread blackouts in Ukraine as Russia deploys drones supplied by Iran. Then, how childhood mental health is being treated, following recent recommendations that kids 8 and older should get screened for anxiety. Plus, how one nonprofit is helping children with disabilities learn to ride the waves.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: