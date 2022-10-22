News Wrap: Student loan relief applications still open despite block

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Saturday, the White House is urging people to continue applying for student loan relief after a judge put Biden's plan on hold, residents of Kherson were ordered to evacuate ahead of an expected Ukrainian effort to recapture the city, Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's prime minister, and China's former president Hu Jintao was removed from the party congress closing ceremony.
