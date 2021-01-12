Millions on the brink of starvation as the pandemic exacerbates world hunger

Amna Nawaz:

Even before the pandemic, feeding the world's hungry and helping children in need were enormous tasks.

Now the coronavirus made those groups even more vulnerable. Global conflicts have driven millions from their homes, spreading illness and famine in their wake. And impoverished nations are finding themselves at the mercy of wealthy ones, as the world works to find its way out of the pandemic.

Joining me now are two heads of United Nations agencies who dedicate their work to addressing those challenges.

David Beasley is the executive director of the World Food Program. And Henrietta Fore is the executive director of UNICEF, the U.N.'s Children's Fund.

Welcome to you both, and thank you for making the time.

David Beasley, I want to start with you, because, when we last spoke, you were warning that the number of people on the brink of starvation worldwide had risen to 270 million during the pandemic. You were calling on the world's wealthiest, on the billionaires to step up, to show that they care.

What has happened since then? Has it gotten any better or just worse?