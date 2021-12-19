Miracle Money: How a guaranteed income fund is helping San Francisco’s homeless

Hari Sreenivasan:

We've been reporting regularly on guaranteed income programs– efforts that communities are starting to use to provide cash – without strings attached – to needy residents in order to fight poverty.

Tonight we have a new twist on the story from the San Francisco Bay Area where a private philanthropic organization is focusing on providing funds specifically for people experiencing homelessness.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green has the story as part of our ongoing series "Chasing the Dream: Poverty, Opportunity and Justice in America."