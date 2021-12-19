Roadblocks may be ahead for President Biden’s infrastructure projects

Hari Sreenivasan:

President Biden's proposed Build Back Better bill did not make it through the Senate before the holiday recess and faces even more trouble as Senator Joe Manchin announced his opposition today to the close to $2 trillion in spending.

That means the administration is facing the possibility it will achieve only one of it's two giant spending goals — the infrastructure bill that did win approval this year — designed to improve everything from roads and bridges to broadband internet.

But NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield has some examples from history that don't bode well for the actual construction and completion of those projects any time soon.

He joined us recently from Santa Barbara.

Jeff, what's interesting about infrastructure is that America, more than many other countries, help define the scale and scope of large projects that we could take on. I mean, you're talking everything from the Hoover Dam to the highway infrastructure system. What's different now?