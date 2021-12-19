Prices for new and used cars skyrocket leading up to the holidays

Hari Sreenivasan:

The restrictions and shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in 2020 combined with a computer chip shortage are now driving up prices in the auto industry. And if you've looked at a new or a used car recently—sticker shock is a very real thing.

According to a recent survey, new vehicles are now selling for an average price of more than $44,000—up $10,000 since the start of the pandemic—used cars are now averaging $30,000, an all-time high. For more on what's ahead for car buyers, I spoke with Nora Naughton, automotive industry reporter for the Wall Street Journal who joined us from Detroit.

So, Nora, we have heard forever that buying a new car was not as good an idea as buying a used car because you will lose money on it and used cars right now are priced so high that it makes you want to go back and buy a new car if you're in the market. What is happening that has completely turned the automotive economy upside down?